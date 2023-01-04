First 25 customers at the new Buford Pizza Hut will win free pizza for a year

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People who live in Gwinnett County will have a chance to win a lot of free pizza Friday.

A new Pizza Hut location, which is run by Flynn Restaurant Group, opened at 1550 Buford Highway in Buford on Dec. 23.

The first 25 customers who are in line at the store on Jan. 6 will get free pizza for a year.

“Flynn Restaurant Group is excited to bring the Pizza Hut dining experience to Buford,” Flynn Restaurant Group Vice-President of Marketing Randy Bates said. “We approach each of our new locations as an investment in the community through job creation and philanthropic initiatives. We look forward to delivering great tasting food and impeccable customer service to new guests in Gwinnett County.”

There are some limits on what pizzas qualify for the free pizza for a year, and what locations the pizzas can be picked up at. The deal is only valid at locations owned by Flynn Restaurant Group.

In addition to the Buford location, Flynn Restaurant Group also owns locations in Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Auburn, Dacula, Duluth, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Loganville, Norcross, and Snellville. It also owns 15 other locations in metro Atlanta, including stores in nearby cities such as Cumming, Flowery Branch, Hoschton, and Alpharetta.

Other limitations on the free pizza for a year offer customers only being able to use it to get two complimentary specialty pizzas or up to three topping large pizzas per month for a year, a limit of one pizza per party, it only being valid on carryout orders, and it only being valid on Thin N’ Crispy, original pan and hand-tossed crusts.

The new store is expected to add 15 new jobs to the Buford and Sugar Hill area.

