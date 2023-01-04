FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet end to the workweek; A few weekend showers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Skies are clear Wednesday night after a powerful storm brought flooding rain, strong winds and even a couple of tornadoes to north Georgia Tuesday into early Wednesday. The temperature will dip into the low to mid 40s overnight under mainly clear skies. Expect a decent dose of sunshine on Thursday with the temperature climbing into the upper 50s to low 60s during the afternoon.

Thursday (CBS46)

It will be a bit colder Thursday night into early Friday. The low temperature will be in the mid 30s to near 40. Look for sunshine and highs in the low to mid 50s on Friday. After a chilly Friday night into the 30s to low 40s, it will likely reach 60 with some sun on Saturday.

Showers return late in the weekend

Rain chances return Sunday afternoon and continue through the evening. We’ll keep the low chance of rain in the forecast through Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.