FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC | Storm causing issues on metro Atlanta roads Wednesday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The storm is causing issues for metro Atlanta drivers this morning. Here’s the latest traffic news from around the area.
Floodwater takes over multiple lanes on 400 SB north of Lenox Rd. You need to use extreme caution driving here. @ATLNewsFirst #atltraffic #atlwx pic.twitter.com/YW1KYJ2uiA— Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 4, 2023
Crash on the NB side and Flooding on the SB side of I-75 near Cumberland Pkwy. Delays building. @ATLNewsFirst #atltraffic #atlwx— Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 4, 2023
Car caught in the floodwater on I-285 WB at Peachtree Industrial. Multiple lanes closed. Delays on the top end of the perimeter. @ATLNewsFirst #atltraffic #atlwx pic.twitter.com/JiUPSdgw71— Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 4, 2023
@ATLNewsFirst Flooded road in Roswell https://t.co/pGKjgiBFGW— Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 4, 2023
We are getting multiple reports of flooded roadways, here are a few: @ATLNewsFirst #atltraffic #atlwx pic.twitter.com/9pYWYo8S4H— Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 4, 2023
This post will continue to update road conditions *Martin Road westbound is closed at GA 400 due to flooding *Bettis...Posted by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 4, 2023
ALL lanes now blocked to try to get this jackknifed semi moved off the I-85 NB after HWY 316 in Gwinnett co. @ATLNewsFirst #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/83Q66YvS9K— Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 4, 2023
Spinout crash on I-75 SB at Windy Hill Rd. Delays building through Cobb Co. @ATLNewsFirst #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/d99voB1QbL— Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 4, 2023
Bells Ferry Road near Wooten Road is currently shut down due to flooding. Avoid that area please. Use Sixes Road as an alternate.— Cherokee Sheriff’s Office (@CherokeeSO) January 4, 2023
ALL LANES BLOCKED on I-285 NB at Northlake pkwy. Delays continue to build in Dekalb co. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/Yyv7hwRfnL— Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 4, 2023
It is a MESS outside. We’ve seen lots of standing water, slick roads, and spin outs. We’re live in the Coolray First Alert Tracker all morning on @ATLNewsFirst and @peachtreetv with where to be careful. pic.twitter.com/yKHcByWlXf— Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) January 4, 2023
This crash has turned into a MESS on 285 NB near Langford Pkwy. All lanes now blocked. @ATLNewsFirst #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/1X4FbxGe8E— Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 4, 2023
Spin out crash over on the shoulder on 75 SB at Collier Rd. @ATLNewsFirst #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/xXbuPvbSEE— Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 4, 2023
Flash flooding blocks a couple of lanes on I-285 North and Southbound near Northlake Pkwy. Please drive carefully today as flash flooding remains a high concern through the morning commute. @ATLNewsFirst #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/QVKcdqWpBt— Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 4, 2023
Crash blocks a lane on I-20 EB at Fulton Industrial. Slight delays. @ATLNewsFirst #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/Sy1imAhByM— Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 4, 2023
Crash blocks lanes on both sides of the interstate on I-285 SB at I-20. Delays building in Dekalb co. @ATLNewsFirst #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/Ef64L4ALX5— Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 4, 2023
2 lanes blocked on the connector SB near I-20. @ATLNewsFirst #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/SdY0UNvrhf— Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 4, 2023
