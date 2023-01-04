Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC | Storm causing issues on metro Atlanta roads Wednesday morning

Flooding Wednesday morning on Glenn Street in southwest Atlanta.
Flooding Wednesday morning on Glenn Street in southwest Atlanta.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The storm is causing issues for metro Atlanta drivers this morning. Here’s the latest traffic news from around the area.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER BLOG: Storms continue in metro Atlanta on Wednesday morning

This post will continue to update road conditions *Martin Road westbound is closed at GA 400 due to flooding *Bettis...

Posted by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 4, 2023

