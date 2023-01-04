FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storms continue overnight into Wednesday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Scattered downpours and thunderstorms are likely from late Tuesday evening into late Tuesday night. There is a better chance of storms that are capable of producing strong winds and even isolated tornadoes between 5-10 am on Wednesday.

Timing

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight and Wednesday morning with stronger storms with blinding rain, strong winds, and even isolated tornadoes possible Wednesday morning.

Storm Timing (CBS46)

Threats

The strongest storms Wednesday morning will be capable of producing isolated damaging winds and tornadoes. Very heavy rain and subsequent flash flooding is also possible.

Storm Threats (CBS46)

The rain will move out by noon Wednesday with drier weather for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.