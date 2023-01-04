FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch south of I-20 until noon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Showers and storms will continue to impact north Georgia for your entire morning commute with dry weather this afternoon.

Alerts

A tornado watch is in effect for areas south of I-20 until noon. Locations south of I-20 will have the highest risk of an isolated tornado this morning. The watch does not include the city of Atlanta.

Tornado Watch for north Georgia until Noon (Atlanta News First)

A flood watch remains in effect for all of metro Atlanta until 7 p.m.

Timing

Showers and storms continue to impact north Georgia and will continue for your entire morning commute. The storms will move out by 9 a.m. with lingering showers for the rest of the morning.

It will be completely dry in metro Atlanta after lunch.

Forecast map for 7 a.m. Wednesday (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for 9 a.m. Wednesday (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for 1 p.m. Wednesday (Atlanta News First)

What to expect

You can expect mostly rain and lightning this morning. However, the strongest storms will be capable of producing isolated damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.