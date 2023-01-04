Positively Georgia
Fulton County police arrest suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fulton County SWAT team arrested a suspect in a Brooklyn subway attack Jan. 3.

Rodlin Gravesande is suspected of throwing a chemical substance in a woman’s face at a subway station in Brooklyn Dec. 2. The victim suffered first and second-degree burns to her face. There was no connection between Gravesande and the victim and the attack appears to have been unprovoked.

The Fulton County SWAT team arrested Gravesande without incident at a home in southwest Atlanta.

Gravesande is charged with assault with intent to cause disfigurement, and assault with intent to cause serious physical injury.

