Ga Tech coach Key says 2 assistant coaches leaving program

Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key talks to the team along the sideline during the...
Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key talks to the team along the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(AP) - Georgia Tech coach Brent Key is making a couple of more changes to his staff, announcing Wednesday that a pair of defensive assistants are leaving the program.

David Turner, an assistant head coach and defensive run game coordinator, and defensive line coach Larry Knight will not be retained, Key said in a brief statement.

Turner is a 36-year coaching veteran of numerous Power Five schools who was added to the Georgia Tech staff by former coach Geoff Collins before the 2022 season.

Knight previously coached under Collins at Temple and followed him to Atlanta after he was hired as the Yellow Jackets coach ahead of the 2019 season.

Collins was fired after a 1-3 start to his fourth season, with Key taking over as the interim head coach. After the Yellow Jackets went 4-4 the rest of the way, Key got the full-time job.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

