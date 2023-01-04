Georgia pharmacists and physicians react to FDA ruling increasing access to abortion pills

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia pharmacists and physicians remain cautious after the FDA’s ruling regarding abortion pills. They are looking for more guidance to be given out.

A new federal ruling from the FDA ruling allows a woman to receive a prescription from her doctor for the abortion pill and have it filled at her pharmacy.

Pharmacist Kevon Pierre with 5RX Pharmacy said the pills are currently unavailable for him to get from wholesalers. He says there is still a lot of unknown about how the ruling will impact Georgia pharmacies.

“In the next few weeks or months we should be able to order through our wholesalers and have it ready for the general public,” said Pierre.

The pill is one of the most used methods for women considering an abortion. Back in November, the Georgia Supreme Court reinstated the state’s ban on abortions after six weeks. The ban meant pregnant women have a limited time to get the prescription if desired.

Dr. Cecil Bennett, a Fellow with the Morehouse School of Medicine said because of the ruling, the country is likely to see an increase in people seeking medical abortions. Dr. Bennett is concerned that if the procedure is not done under a doctor’s supervision, a doctor could be liable for the actions of a patient.

“If the medication is readily available over-the-counter, by prescription, how do you know the prescription was written today if the patient days two or three days or 3 or 4 weeks can the prescription still be filled?”

In Georgia, physicians and pharmacists still have the right to refuse to fill or write a prescription based on their medical opinion or religious beliefs.

“Me personally, I’m pro-life, it’s not something I would prescribe, but I wouldn’t interfere with another provider and a woman and the decision they have to make,” said Dr. Bennett.

