Georgia’s Rep. Andrew Clyde rejected Kevin McCarthy’s House speaker bid on all three ballots

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A northeast Georgia congressman is one of a handful of Republicans who sent the GOP-controlled House of Representatives into chaos on Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-9) voted against U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy on three separate ballots in the California Republican’s quest to become the next House speaker. McCarthy fell short on his bid on Tuesday’s first ballot, becoming the first nominee to fall short in 100 years.

Two more ballots followed, with McCarthy falling even shorter on the third ballot. Clyde was one of 19 Republicans who voted for someone other than McCarthy on the first and second ballots. A total of 20 Republicans voted against McCarthy on the third ballot, after which the House adjourned until noon on Wednesday.

Clyde succeeded fellow Republican Doug Collins after the incumbent made an unsuccessful bid for U.S. senator in 2020. Clyde was easily reelected this past November.

Georgia’s 9th district stretches into metro Atlanta’s Hall and Forsyth counties, and also includes Athens. The Cook Partisan Voting Index calls the district the most Republican in Georgia and the fourth-most Republican in the nation.

McCarthy was opposed by several members of the House GOP’s so-called Freedom Caucus. U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) received more votes than McCarthy’s on all three ballots.

A total of 218 votes are needed for a candidate to be elected speaker.

