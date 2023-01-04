Heavy rainfall sees cars stuck in floodwaters in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Heavy rains across Atlanta on Wednesday morning left some drivers stranded in floodwaters.

“It was deep. It was real deep,” said Tommy Davis. “I was fixing to get ready to get ready to get my son to take him to school and when I was coming this way I drove, and there’s no lights here, and there was like a little water splash, but when I got to the middle of it my car started going off, going off.”

Tommy Davis’ car got stuck on Glenn Street under a railroad track bridge around 5 Wednesday morning.

“It’s my life. My car, you know? I’m always in my car, so I hope it’s okay,” said Davis.

Davis’ car wasn’t the only one stuck. Another driver got stuck here before him.

“I want to meet her to have a laugh about this because lord knows she’s probably going through what I’m going through. Trying to see how she can go to work or go somewhere,” said Davis.

Lucky for the other driver, her brother has a pick-up truck and rope and was able to tow her car out of the floodwaters. He tried to tow Davis’ car, but with no success.

“Lesson learned. Don’t ever go on no street that’s that dark. Don’t ever go down that street. Cause 9 times out of ten it’s going to come out like this,” said Davis.

Roads throughout metro Atlanta had to close due to standing water, like part of Crossviille Road in Roswell and Northlake Parkway in Northlake.

