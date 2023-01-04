Jury selection for rapper Young Thug trail set to begin in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jeffery Williams better known as rapper Young Thug is facing gang-related charges and a grand jury indictment after his name appeared on a list with 27 others.

The jury selection for the trial is set to begin on Jan. 4 at the Fulton County courthouse.

Young Thug is facing criminal charges as part of the Young Slime Life street gang which he pleaded not guilty to all 8 counts.

The DA’s office is alleging Young Thung and rapper Gunna were the leaders of the street gang “YSL”. Atlanta rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was released from jail back in Dec. 2022 after pleading guilty to the criminal case against him.

Young Thung remains in jail since being arrested in May 2022. The judge has denied bail for the rapper alleging witness intimidation.

There is a list of 125 witnesses which includes rapper Dwayne “Lil Wayne” Carter, Dequantes “Rich Homie Quan” Lamar, Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Rashawn “YFN Lucci” Bennett.

Opening statements are expected to begin on Monday.

