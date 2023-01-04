License plate readers help Dunwoody police solve major crimes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Since installing them, license plate readers have helped Dunwoody police solve many cases, including major ones.

“They are an astounding investigative tool,” Sgt. Michael Cheek said.

The cameras capture the license plate of every car that drives by.

There are more than 70 of these license plate readers throughout the city.

Sgt. Cheek told Atlanta News First the department originally got the cameras because they had issues with property crimes.

“We got them to try and help with that and to find some of these vehicles going in and out of neighborhoods, in and out of apartment complexes,” he said.

But the readers turned out to also be helpful for bigger cases.

In May, there was a double shooting off Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

According to police, a witness gave investigators a description of the getaway car.

“We were able to check cameras,” Cheek said. “Though they didn’t pinpoint exactly where the car was, they gave us a very small area to begin checking.”

Ultimately, there were four arrests made in the shooting.

Police were also able to use the cameras to find and arrest a suspect who had active child molestation warrants out of Cobb County and Dunwoody.

