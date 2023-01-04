Man reportedly breaks Fulton County Walgreens window to steal wine
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for a man who allegedly stole wine from a Walgreens store on Peachtree Street in Fulton County.
According to police a man threw a cinderblock into the front window of the store and stole 4 to 5 bottles of wine.
There have been no arrests made at this time, the police are reviewing the camera footage.
