Man reportedly breaks Fulton County Walgreens window to steal wine

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for a man who allegedly stole wine from a Walgreens store on Peachtree Street in Fulton County.

According to police a man threw a cinderblock into the front window of the store and stole 4 to 5 bottles of wine.

There have been no arrests made at this time, the police are reviewing the camera footage.

