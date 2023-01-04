Metro Atlanta 2023 events to celebrate life of Martin Luther King Jr.
Several events are being held in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Monday, January 16 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
MLK Day 2023 events across metro Atlanta open up the day to learn, reflect, observe, work in service, and celebrate the American Civil Rights Leader.
MLK Day events this year carry on the voice & legacy of a peaceful leader. The day is especially meaningful for many Georgians who have looked up to Martin Luther King Jr.’s life as a model for how racial change and equality can fuel a community.
The public will have the opportunity to participate in a host of activities focused on remembering and celebrating the life and legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest and Battle of The Bands MLK Weekend Edition
Annual MLK Day Parade and Program Celebration at Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Art & Film Celebration at City Springs
One of the ways the country is celebrating MLK Day on Monday, January, 17 is by offering free access to National Parks that otherwise charge a fee.
In Georgia, that includes Kennesaw Mountain in the Metro, Fort Pulaski in Savannah, and Point Park at Lookout Mountain Battlefield near Chattanooga.
Acworth MLK Celebration and Day of Service at Acworth Community Center
MLK Day 5K: Let Freedom Run at First Baptist Church of Doraville
Drum Run Starts: 9 am
Rustin Lorde ATL Community Breakfast at Loudermilk Conference Center
City of East Point to Host 5th Annual MLK Day of Service in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Beloved Community Commemorative Service at Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church
