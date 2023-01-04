Principal, teacher of Decatur HS placed on ‘alternative assignment’ after racial slur

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The principal and a teacher at Decatur High School have been placed on an “alternative assignment” outside the high school during an evaluation period related to the teacher’s usage of a racial slur.

The incident happened in December. According to officials, two students were using the n-word when the teacher, identified as “Mr. Chestnut,” told them they could not use that word and used the word himself.

Black students at the school were offended and Mr. Chestnut was suspended for one day.

ORIGINAL STORY: ‘Not a white people thing’ | Students call for policy after teacher uses N-word

According to a letter sent to staff, students and families, a third-party contractor has been hired to evaluate “all aspects of the incident.”

The third-party consultant will reportedly evaluate the response of the school and district, review processes and procedures, and conduct restorative sessions with students and staff to help our district heal.

Additionally, the consultant will work with district leadership on putting a clear process in place that will streamline the process for reporting racially-biased events.

