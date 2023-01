ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning.

Gordon County Schools says it has canceled all home games, practices and extracurricular activities for Wednesday.

In the interest of safety for our students, staff and community during the impending inclement weather, Gordon County Schools will be cancelling all home games, practices, and extracurricular activities for this evening. pic.twitter.com/cYVCgijS7z — GordonCountySchools (@GordonCoSchools) January 3, 2023

Habersham County Schools and Bartow County Schools are both on a two-hour delay.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.