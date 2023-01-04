Slutty Vegan unveils ‘Hawt Toddy’ plant-based chili made with impossible pork

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Slutty Vegan’s menu is warming up for winter with the launch of plant-based chili!

Pinky Cole, the visionary, founder, and CEO behind an acclaimed burger joint Slutty Vegan announced two new additions to the Slutty Vegan menu available through March 31.

Guests can order Slutty Vegan’s first-ever vegan chili bowl, named Hawt Toddy, and the Sneaky Link, a new dawg featuring a vegan hot dog topped with chili.

The bangin’ new chili is a hearty bowlful of goodness with warm spices and impossible pork that delivers a comforting chili flavor beloved by vegans and meat-eaters alike.

“We can’t wait to bring the heat this winter with a sluttified version of the classic chili bowl,” says Pinky. “Trust me, you won’t know it’s vegan!”

Since the brand’s genesis in 2018, Cole has built a game-changing empire that’s dedicated to reinventing vegan food culture, where vegans and meat-eaters alike can break free from kale and quinoa salads.

Sluttified fans include celebrities Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, and many more.

Slutty Vegan has seven existing brick-and-mortar locations, including metro-Atlanta stores in the Edgewood, Jonesboro, Duluth, and West View neighborhoods and outposts in Athens, Georgia, Birmingham, Alabama, and Brooklyn, New York.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.