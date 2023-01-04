Positively Georgia
Storms take down at least 30 trees in Coweta County

By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday storms caused trees to topple across Newnan and Coweta County.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office estimates that the strong winds took down approximately 30 trees on Sullivan Road near Fairway Court. No injuries we reported.

Large trees also fell across Yvonne Milian’s front yard and driveway on Landsdowne Drive.

Around 5:40pm Milian says she started hearing heavy winds and limbs snapping from trees. She and her husband grabbed their children and ran to the basement.

When the Milians came back upstairs they were happy to see the trees had missed their home and their cars. But a tree was blocking their driveway.

“I called Coweta County Fire non-emergency and I said here’s what’s going on. I was concerned simply because if I’m trapped in my house and I need to get out with my kids I can’t leave. You know? But they were able to clear the driveway to get us out so a huge thank you to Coweta County Fire Department. They were amazing,” Milian said.

Coweta officials told Atlanta News First they had not responded to any structure damage or injuries Tuesday night. Mostly just trees and debris in roads and yards.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

