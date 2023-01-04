“Turn yourself in,” Police search for driver behind hit-and-run that killed 9-year-old

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The search continues for the driver who hit a 9-year-old boy and took off leaving him to die.

Atlanta Police responded to calls of the hit and run around 6-30 Tuesday evening.

”Watching that 9-year-old, young man in the street like that, my heart dropped all the way to my shoes,” said Aaron McGruder.

A preliminary investigation shows a 9-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle near the Rosel Fann recreation center.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the child killed as 9-year-old Jamal Dean.

Police are now looking for the driver that took off after striking the child.

”To the person that did this, turn yourself in,” said McGruder. “Don’t do something towards somebody you would not want to be done to you because this young man’s family is grieving.”

As a parent, he says Tuesday’s hit and run was a wake-up call.

”Know where your kids are and pay attention at all times because one thing about this street here is everybody is in a rush,” said McGruder.

He shared this message with the driver that rushed off after striking the young boy.

“A coward, just left him, didn’t even want to stop to render aid or anything, and just left and in my eyes, you’re a coward plain and simple.”

