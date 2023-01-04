Two charged, held without bond in connection to Norcross fatal shooting

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have identified and charged a 20-year-old Norcross man and a 17-year-old male in the shooting that claimed the life of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 15.

According to Norcross police officials, Requel Rayshan Johnson and 17-year-old Antonio Montez Payne have been identified and charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in connection to the death of Norcross man Nelson Cisneros.

According to Gwinnett County Police officials, officers responded to the 5500 block of Stanfield Court after reports of a shooting around 7 p.m. on Dec. 15. Upon arrival, officers discovered Cisneros with a gunshot wound near the entrance of his apartment.

Officials add that Johnson and Montez are being held without bond at the Gwinnett County Detention Center.

