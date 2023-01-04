Positively Georgia
Two charged, held without bond in connection to Norcross fatal shooting

Gwinnett County Police Mugshot photo of Antonio Montez Payne and Requel Rayshawn Johnson
Gwinnett County Police Mugshot photo of Antonio Montez Payne and Requel Rayshawn Johnson(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have identified and charged a 20-year-old Norcross man and a 17-year-old male in the shooting that claimed the life of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 15.

According to Norcross police officials, Requel Rayshan Johnson and 17-year-old Antonio Montez Payne have been identified and charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in connection to the death of Norcross man Nelson Cisneros.

According to Gwinnett County Police officials, officers responded to the 5500 block of Stanfield Court after reports of a shooting around 7 p.m. on Dec. 15. Upon arrival, officers discovered Cisneros with a gunshot wound near the entrance of his apartment.

Officials add that Johnson and Montez are being held without bond at the Gwinnett County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

