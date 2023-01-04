Unplug and relieve stress in a Getaway cabin

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Resolutions to exercise more or change our diet are common this time of year.

The beginning of a new month is also a great time to reset and make our mental health a priority as well.

There is a place designed to help you unplug and get away from it all that’s not far from metro Atlanta.

RELATED: Tropical Getaways to Escape the Cold.

Carlos Becil, chief experience officer for Getaway tells Atlanta News First,

“48 hours can be incredibly transformational and even 24 hours with us can, and it really just changes your mood, your mindset and it’s an investment in your mental wellbeing and your mental health.”

Becil is talking about a community of tiny cabins in remote locations called Getaway.

Becil says a say in one of the cabins allows you to get away from the stress, and chaos of daily life.

“Our whole focus and our mission are to make space in the world for free time, so it’s disconnecting, reconnecting with nature, connecting with yourself and loved ones you may be going with your family and friends, a partner and really kind of grounding and resetting,” Becil says.

He tells Atlanta News First, each tiny cabin is equipped with everything you need and nothing you don’t.

You won’t find a television, devices, or wi-fi in any of the cabins, but you will find many comforts of home. Each cabin has a compact private bathroom with a shower, heat, air conditioning, a small fridge, and a stovetop where you can cook.

Plates and utensils are supplied in the cabins too.

There is also an iconic full-wall window connecting you to the great outdoors.

“You can just lay in bed or wake up in the morning and see the stars at night and you feel like you’re one with nature and you’re connected and it’s so unique to our design and to the experience,” says Becil.

That experience resonated as the country coped with Covid. Getaway actually thrived in 2020, 97% to 98% of their cabins were filled during the pandemic.

Getaway representatives say the company is still in high demand.

Each of their 25 locations across the United States is within about a 2-hour drive of a major city, giving families, couples, their pets, and even singles a chance to get away.

Becil says, “we have a diverse range of guests and we’re really meeting their needs, about 10 percent travel alone and it’s for them to kind of disconnect and find some time for themselves and that’s incredibly important too.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.