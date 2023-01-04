Valor Christian Academy cancels school Wednesday after extensive flood damage

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Torrential rains caused some headaches for everyone in metro Atlanta Wednesday morning, it even affected some schools.

“We immediately had to pivot, we contacted our families and said we are canceling school,” said Jennifer Gastley, head of school.

School officials at Valor Christian Academy spent the morning ripping up soiled carpets, and cleaning up the floors, due to substantial flooding in their building. Head of School Jennifer Gastley said the principal was the one who discovered the mess early in the morning.

“She came in and found some flooding in our cafeteria, she found flooding in hallways, front entrance,” she said.

It was supposed to be their first day back from the holiday break, but the faculty, staff and parents banded together to make sure the kids have a safe building to come back to on Thursday.

“I did not think at all we would have to cancel school because of the weather today,” said David Millis.

Millis spent the morning digging trenches in the back of the building.

“We had a lot of water that came up to the side of the building which caused it to go into the building because one of our drains was backed up,” he said.

The circumstances were not the best, but school officials say they were overjoyed to see parents and others in their community come together to fix up the school, all, for the children.

“It’s such a blessing. The Lord is good. We put out a text to our families and we had people driving in,” said Millis.

“When things like this happen, that’s when you realize it really is a partnership, they are all in at this school,” said Gastley.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.