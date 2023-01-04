Positively Georgia
Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Fulton County Jail

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been arrested for trying to smuggle marijuana and tobacco into Fulton County Jail.

Ebonee Grant was a medical assistant at the jail. She was detained after a security checkpoint detected the “strong smell of marijuana” and found the marijuana and tobacco on Grant. She had worked at the jail for about a month.

Charges have not been announced.

