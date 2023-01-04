Positively Georgia
Woman killed in domestic violence shooting in Ellenwood

Johnnie Alston
Johnnie Alston(Clayton County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has died after being shot during a domestic violence incident in Ellenwood.

Alicia and Johnnie Alston got into a domestic dispute the morning of Dec. 30. The dispute ended with Johnnie reportedly shooting Alicia multiple times. Officers responded to the scene at 10:19 a.m. and took Alicia to the hospital. Alicia later died of her injuries.

Johnnie Alston was arrested Jan. 3. He has been charged with malice murder, reckless conduct, five counts of cruelty to children and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

