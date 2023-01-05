Atlanta police stop man from stealing $22K in merchandise
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police stopped a man from stealing $22,000 in merchandise from a Saks Fifth Avenue Jan. 5.
Atlanta police responded to the Saks Fifth Avenue at 3440 Peachtree Road NE around 1:02 a.m. Security told them a man was walking around the store, taking items and putting them in a suitcase.
They found 33-year-old Zabare Royale on the second floor and recovered over $22,000 in stolen merchandise as well as a bag with a wire cutter, hammer and screwdriver.
Royale has been charged with burglary, theft by taking and possession of tools for the commission of a felony.
