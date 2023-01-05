Bars and breweries prepare for college football championship boost

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia fans raised a glass for what they hope will be a championship Monday night at Fire Maker Brewing. Management hopes to turn what is typically a slow evening into a financial winner.

“I would love for it to be at least 75 percent to 100 percent boost, or a 300 percent boost would be awesome. I would rather it be like dang we got rocked,” Fire Maker Manager Tracy Bardugon said.

Staff is prepared to handle large crowds and they’ve been working hard to get their brews ready for game night.

“[Our Calamity Jane] is going to be our easy-drinking light beer. This is what we’re really going to be pouring a lot of for the game on Monday,” Fire Maker Head Brewer Kevin Wright said.

Just around the corner, Scofflaw Brewing Company at The Works on Chattahoochee Road is also expecting big business. The UGA Alumni Association will be hosting a watch party here for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

“I’m a Georgia girl. I was born and raised Georgia so I’m a big fan of UGA myself, but I’m also of the mindset that I just want everyone to have a good time and just come and hang out. But no, I’m rooting for UGA,” Bardugon said.

Back at Fire Maker, they’ve thrown in some promotions like $10 pitchers of red or purple beer. Plus, if you show up in your Georgia or TCU jersey and your team wins, you walk out with a six-pack of beer at the end of the night.

“Maybe they will be superstitious and in following years they will be like we’ve got to go back to Fire Maker to watch the game, they won. Ha, ha. I wore this shirt, and I bought this beer and there we go,” Bardugon said.

