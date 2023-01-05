Positively Georgia
City of Peachtree Corners mourns death of beloved mayor’s wife, Debbie Mason

Mason is the only first lady that Peachtree Corners has ever had in the 10 years since it became a city.
Debbie Mason, wife of Mayor Mike Mason
Debbie Mason, wife of Mayor Mike Mason
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Peachtree Corners is mourning the loss of Debbie Mason, wife of Mayor Mike Mason.

A message was posted to the city’s website Thursday morning announcing her death:

It is with heavy hearts that the city announces the passing of Mrs. Debbie Mason, wife of Mayor Mike Mason.

To many in the community, Debbie Mason represented the best of Peachtree Corners.  She previously served as a member of the Board of Directors of the United Peachtree Corners Civic Association, served as the Campaign Chair of the Peachtree Corners YES Campaign, and played a pivotal role in helping with the creation of the city.  She was a trailblazer, community leader, and advocate for the citizens of Peachtree Corners.  She undeniably loved the city and will be greatly missed.

The city would like to express its thanks to the community for their outpouring of love and support during this very challenging time for the Mason family.

When available, we will share details on services and memorials honoring the incredible life of Debbie Mason.

