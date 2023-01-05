City of Peachtree Corners mourns death of beloved mayor’s wife, Debbie Mason

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Peachtree Corners is mourning the loss of Debbie Mason, wife of Mayor Mike Mason.

A message was posted to the city’s website Thursday morning announcing her death:

It is with heavy hearts that the city announces the passing of Mrs. Debbie Mason, wife of Mayor Mike Mason.

To many in the community, Debbie Mason represented the best of Peachtree Corners. She previously served as a member of the Board of Directors of the United Peachtree Corners Civic Association, served as the Campaign Chair of the Peachtree Corners YES Campaign, and played a pivotal role in helping with the creation of the city. She was a trailblazer, community leader, and advocate for the citizens of Peachtree Corners. She undeniably loved the city and will be greatly missed.

The city would like to express its thanks to the community for their outpouring of love and support during this very challenging time for the Mason family.

When available, we will share details on services and memorials honoring the incredible life of Debbie Mason.

Marty, the girls, and I were saddened by the passing of Mrs. Debbie Mason. The City of Peachtree Corners exists because of her passionate and dedicated leadership. Her legacy will live on through the hearts of a grateful community, and our prayers go out to her loved ones. https://t.co/wumT8gh4Vq — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 5, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that the city announces the passing of Mrs. Debbie Mason, wife of Mayor Mike Mason. https://t.co/oxjiY2qL0h — Peachtree Corners GA (@PtreeCorners) January 5, 2023

