Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Clayton County Police arrest murder suspect in 2021 shooting

Daniel Adams
Daniel Adams(Clayton County Police)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man on the most wanted list has been arrested for the shooting of two people in Oct. 2021.

When police arrived at the 5700th block of Highway 85 in Riverdale, Ga, they located the first victim Donald Adams deceased in the passenger seat with multiple gunshot wounds. There was another unidentified person in the rear passenger seat unresponsive, shot multiple times. The unresponsive person was transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

On Jan. 3, Daniel Adams was arrested for two counts of felony murder, two counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony and aggravated assault.

At the time of the crime, the police found multiple guns and drugs at the scene, Adams was just 17 years old.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Debbie Mason, wife of Mayor Mike Mason
City of Peachtree Corners mourns death of beloved mayor’s wife, Debbie Mason
Cannabis Plant
Georgia lawmakers study what to do with waste from legally grown cannabis plants
Ciro Morales
Roswell Police locate missing 75-year-old man with dementia
Texaco gas station shooting
Man shot while pumping gas at DeKalb County gas station, police say not targeted