Clayton County Police arrest murder suspect in 2021 shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man on the most wanted list has been arrested for the shooting of two people in Oct. 2021.

When police arrived at the 5700th block of Highway 85 in Riverdale, Ga, they located the first victim Donald Adams deceased in the passenger seat with multiple gunshot wounds. There was another unidentified person in the rear passenger seat unresponsive, shot multiple times. The unresponsive person was transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

On Jan. 3, Daniel Adams was arrested for two counts of felony murder, two counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony and aggravated assault.

At the time of the crime, the police found multiple guns and drugs at the scene, Adams was just 17 years old.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.