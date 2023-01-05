Clayton County police seeking public’s help identifying dead person

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a body.

The body was found in the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive in Jonesboro Nov. 13. The person was a white man and wore a red shirt. Little other identifying information is available at this time.

Clayton County police are unsure if the body matches any missing persons cases.

Anyone with information should contact the Clayton County Police Department via phone at 770-477-3550 or email at community.affairs@claytoncountyga.gov.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.