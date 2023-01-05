Positively Georgia
Crash involving school bus shuts down Bolton Road in northwest Atlanta

Crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle in northwest Atlanta.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle has Bolton Road shut down in both directions at Forrest Place in northwest Atlanta Thursday morning.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, one student and the driver were on board the bus at the time and were not injured.

Atlanta News First is at the scene working to get more information and provide updates. Stay with us for the latest.

