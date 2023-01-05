Positively Georgia
Fans will not be able to tailgate at 2023 college football championship

SoFi Stadium is decorated with the CFP logo ahead of the CFP national championship game,...
SoFi Stadium is decorated with the CFP logo ahead of the CFP national championship game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Georgia faces TCU Monday for the title. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tailgating is a part of the college football experience: good food, music and brews are a part of the tradition. But if you are making the cross-country trip to the national championship in Los Angeles, you won’t have that option.

SoFi Stadium will not permit tailgating in its parking lot before the game and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp isn’t a fan of the decision.

The UGA alumnus took his thoughts to Twitter, saying “in the South a tailgate with friends & family is the only way to prepare for a big game.”

Kemp says when Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the 2025 national championship, fans “will be able to tailgate! Even if it’s at the state Capitol!”

The Georgia Bulldogs face off against the TCU Horned Frogs Monday at 7:30 p.m.

