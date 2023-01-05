Fans will not be able to tailgate at 2023 college football championship

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tailgating is a part of the college football experience: good food, music and brews are a part of the tradition. But if you are making the cross-country trip to the national championship in Los Angeles, you won’t have that option.

SoFi Stadium will not permit tailgating in its parking lot before the game and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp isn’t a fan of the decision.

The UGA alumnus took his thoughts to Twitter, saying “in the South a tailgate with friends & family is the only way to prepare for a big game.”

Kemp says when Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the 2025 national championship, fans “will be able to tailgate! Even if it’s at the state Capitol!”

While California may not know this, in the South a tailgate with friends & family is the only way to prepare for a big game. When Georgia hosts the 2025 #NationalChampionship , we'll make sure fans are able to tailgate! Even if it's at the state Capitol!!https://t.co/IHw22tZE6U — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 5, 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs face off against the TCU Horned Frogs Monday at 7:30 p.m.

