FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start to your morning

Thursday's forecast in Atlanta
Thursday's forecast in Atlanta(Atlanta News First)
By Rodney Harris
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect cooler temperatures this morning with plenty of sunshine today.

Thursday’s summary

High - 62°

Normal high - 54°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

Temperatures are cooler this morning compared to the last several days with lows in the 40s, so grab the jacket as you leave for work and school today.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with dry weather expected through Saturday. A slight chance of rain (30%) will return on Sunday.

