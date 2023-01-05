FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, 60s this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’ll be a great afternoon in metro Atlanta with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

Thursday’s summary

High - 62°

Normal high - 54°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

We’ll see plenty of sunshine today along with a westerly breeze between 10-15mph.

Wall to wall sunshine with highs in the low 60s today. (ANF)

We will stay sunny and dry through Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

You’ll have to dodge scattered showers on Sunday afternoon with drier weather returning by Sunrise Monday.

A few showers will be possible Tuesday, but not looking at any kind of washout over the next 7 days.

7 Day Forecast:

Beautiful stretch of weather through Saturday. Rain returns Sunday. (ANF)

