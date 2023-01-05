Georgia Aquarium uses TikTok to continue preservation efforts

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The videos will make you laugh, put you in awe and make you dream. The Georgia Aquarium TikTok page is full of videos meant to introduce you to animals you might have written off, to animals you might never think you’d see in person.

“I think for us, it is about getting people to care about animals, getting people to care about Georgia Aquarium and what we do,” said Kaitlyn Struphar with Georgia Aquarium.

The TikTok page has 1.5 million followers and 28.4 million likes.

“Georgia Aquarium started our TikTok page in March of 2020,” said Struphar, “The highest viewing video we have ever had is just under 40 million.”

The Georgia Aquarium is a nonprofit. They work towards the preservation of aquatic wildlife worldwide; that work can start in their building but sometimes, it starts on your phone.

“It is really wonderful for people to be able to see our animals up close on their phones and form a connection with them. When you get people to care about animals they care about what happens to them and they care about what is happening to our planet,” said Struphar.

