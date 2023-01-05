Get a better night’s sleep with yoga

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The last few years have been chaotic for many of us. We have a lot coming at us all day, every day, making it difficult to get a good night’s rest.

“All these daunting circumstances and intersections that we live within, yoga makes it a little bit less jarring,” says Malik Kahlid, founder of Amador Yoga in Atlanta.

Kahlid tells Atlanta News First, yoga helps him get a better night’s sleep.

Khalid says, “When I get in bed, I get my mind to what’s called one pointedness by focusing on my breath, I focus on the inhales, I focus on the exhales and I find myself kind of drifting away and as I’m drifting, I wake up and say oh my gosh, I’m refreshed, I’m ready.”

Malik demonstrated two simple breathing techniques to help calm our central nervous system and help turn off the “mind chatter” that can keep us up at night.

“It’s important to concentrate on one thing and as that mind chatter comes up to acknowledge that it’s there and still make the choice, I have to come back to the one pointedness, the breath that’s how you really concentrate to get to that meditative state when nothing is on your mind but the breath, “says Kahlid.

First he demonstrates breathing through opposite nostrils to clear your energy and prepare you for bed. Then he shows Atlanta News First box breathing to help calm anxiety.

Kahlid says the exercise “really brings vitality and energy to the body and softens the things that have happened throughout the day so we can prepare for a better night’s rest of sleep.”

