Judge Ural Glanville in Young Thug trial has extensive military background

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville is the man in charge of one of metro Atlanta’s highest profile, most complex trials in recent memory.

Glanville, who has served on the court since 2005 and is also the chief judge of the Atlanta Judicial Circuit, is overseeing the massive trial of Young Thug, a rapper who is facing gang-related charges and a grand jury indictment after his name appeared on a list with 27 others.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, is facing criminal charges as part of the Young Slime Life street gang. He has pleaded not guilty to all eight counts.

Glanville served on the magistrate court of Fulton County from 1995 to 2004. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Georgia in 1984 and a juris doctor, also from UGA, in 1987. He earned a master’s in strategic studies at the U.S. Army War College in 2008.

Ural Glanville will be presiding over the Young Thug trial. (WANF)

Glanville holds the rank of Brigadier General, Chief Judge in the U.S. Army Court of Criminal Appeals, and has served as a commanding general in the NATO Rule of Law Support Mission/Rule of Law Field Force-Afghanistan. He has also served in private practice; as an adjunct professor at the Georgia State University School of Law; a senior trial prosecutor in the DeKalb County’s Solicitor’s Office; a defense attorney in the U.S. Army; and a probation officer in the Georgia Department of Corrections in Fulton County.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office is alleging Young Thug and rapper Gunna were the leaders of the street gang “YSL.” Atlanta rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was released from jail back in Dec. 2022 after pleading guilty to the criminal case against him.

Rapper Young Thug appears in court

Young Thug remains in jail since being arrested in May 2022. The judge has denied bail for the rapper alleging witness intimidation.

There is a list of 125 witnesses which includes rapper Dwayne “Lil Wayne” Carter, Dequantes “Rich Homie Quan” Lamar, Bryan “Birdman” Williams, and Rashawn “YFN Lucci” Bennett.

