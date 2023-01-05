Man charged with Atlanta rapper Takeoff’s murder out of jail on $1M bond

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Takeoff is now out of jail.

Patrick Clark posted a $1 million bond on Wednesday. This comes after prosecutors and attorneys wrangled over the amount of Clark’s bond.

A judge lowered Clark’s original $2 million bond to $1 million last week. Clark’s team of lawyers was asking for a $300,000 bond, but the judge was not convinced that a lower bond was needed.

Though he’s out of jail, Clark will be monitored with GPS technology. He’s accused of killing the Migos member outside of a Houston bowling alley back on Nov. 1. It happened as more than 30 people were leaving a private party early that morning. Police say shots were fired during an argument over a dice game, but 28-year-old Takeoff was not involved and was an innocent bystander.

Also on Wednesday, Migos member Quavo released a song in honor of Takeoff called “Without You.” Part of the song was posted to his YouTube and Instagram accounts overnight.

