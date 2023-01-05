New push to ban gas stations and drive-thrus along Atlanta’s 22-mile Beltline

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a new legislative effort underway to keep cars away from the Beltline to make it safer for pedestrians.

Crossing Cascade Ave. at Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. in Southwest Atlanta can be a challenge.

“You really have to watch yourself when walking across the street, definitely,” said Sparkle Copeland.

But a new package of proposals before the Atlanta City Council this session could change that. Councilmember Jason Dozier wants to ban new gas stations and drive-thrus from being built along the Beltline’s 22-mile loop. Dozier says his legislation will save lives.

“Drive-thrus and gas stations, when you think about how you have wider curb cuts, wider driveway areas for cars to get in and out. Those drivers aren’t always paying attention to pedestrians who are just trying to get by,” said Jason Dozier, Atlanta City Council.

Nedra Deadwyler owns a car but makes an effort to use the Beltline to get to and from work. She’s encouraged by Dozier’s proposal, but questions if it goes far enough, especially when addressing racial equity in Atlanta.

“What that design would look like if we were prioritizing black people and the majority of black folks who are walking,” said Deadwyler.

Dozier says his legislation impact areas of the Beltline that has yet to be developed, which in his district includes higher populations of minorities.

“Those are typically located in Black parts of the city, low-income parts of the city where we see the highest rate of pedestrian injuries or pedestrian fatalities,” said Dozier. “75 percent of pedestrian fatalities are Black people so we want to make sure we can get ahead of that development.”

The package would eliminate the minimum number of parking spaces developers are required to include when building apartment, retail, or office buildings.

The package still must go through committee vetting and public input. Dozier says it likely won’t come to fruition until four to five months.

