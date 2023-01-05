NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Heard County Jan. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An EF1 tornado touched down in Heard County Wednesday morning.

NWS Atlanta confirmed that the tornado touched down at 5:02 a.m. near the intersection of Hendley Road and Roosterville Road. The tornado traveled two-and-a-half miles in three minutes, reaching peak winds of 105 miles per hour. NWS says the tornado lifted sometime before reaching Huff Road and Highway 27.

The tornado ripped a manufactured home off its base and twisted several trees on the property. It also took out a barn along Dowdy Road.

