Piedmont Atlanta Hospital to launch early detection breast cancer program

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Helping you detect early signs of breast cancer before it’s too late.

Piedmont Atlanta Hospital is doing just that with the launch of an early detection program for Atlanta area women who are considered at high risk of developing breast cancer.

Piedmont says one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

Early detection can improve survival rates by diagnosing cancers when they are most treatable.

That’s where this new clinic, which opens on Jan. 12 at Piedmont Atlanta, comes into play.

Piedmont Atlanta Hospital is launching a high-risk breast program for women in the Atlanta area.

In a release, Piedmont says through evaluation and examinations, providers will develop a detailed risk assessment and early detection plans based on each woman’s individual risk for breast cancer

A generous donation by Helen and Jimmy Carlos made the new high-risk breast program possible.

