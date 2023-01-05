Police search for shooters who killed a grandmother cashing in a lottery ticket

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Lashunder Edge would have turned 65 years old. But almost one year ago, she got caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta.

Edge’s niece, Carletta Ford, tells Atlanta News First her aunt was walking to a gas station on Lakewood Avenue to cash in a winning lottery ticket when someone fired shots at the building.

“I can’t even say it was the wrong place at the wrong time because we’ve been here in this neighborhood for years. Like when it happened, this whole entire parking lot was just full of people. She was like the neighborhood celebrity,” Ford said.

Atlanta police say Edge likely wasn’t the intended target. Nearly 10 months after her death, no arrests have been made in the case.

“She didn’t deserve it. She didn’t deserve it at all,” Ford said.

On Wednesday, friends and family gathered in the parking lot of the gas station where Edge took her final breath. They lit candles, ate cupcakes, and released balloons in her honor.

“I miss the calls at 3, 4, 5 a.m. just out of the blue. I miss her calling and telling me how much she loves me, how much she loves my kids,” Ford said. “Just going through the stages of grief, I’m angry because she just didn’t deserve it. And I know somebody knows something.”

Atlanta Police say there were two cars involved in the drive-by shooting. A dark-colored Acura SUV and a gray sedan. The Acura has been located, but the sedan has not.

If you know anything about what happened, call the Atlanta Police Department or crime stoppers.

