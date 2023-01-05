Positively Georgia
Roswell Mill Waterfall Trail closed until April for sewer pipe, manhole repairs

Vickery Creek Falls
Vickery Creek Falls(City of Roswell)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The trail located at Old Mill/Vickery Creek Park (95 Mill St.) that leads up to the waterfall on the Roswell side of Vickery Creek will be closed until April 30, 2023, weather permitting.

The Fulton County Department of Public Works says the closure is to repair sewer pipes and manholes in the Fulton County sewer easement inside the Old Mill Park.

For questions or concerns, please reach out to the Fulton County Department of Public Works at 404-730-7400.

