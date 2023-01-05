Roswell Mill Waterfall Trail closed until April for sewer pipe, manhole repairs

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The trail located at Old Mill/Vickery Creek Park (95 Mill St.) that leads up to the waterfall on the Roswell side of Vickery Creek will be closed until April 30, 2023, weather permitting.

The Fulton County Department of Public Works says the closure is to repair sewer pipes and manholes in the Fulton County sewer easement inside the Old Mill Park.

“Parkgoers will still have access to the lower section of the trails, the covered bridge (Chattahoochee National Park Access Point), the Mill Ruins, the Old Mill Machine Shop, the elevated boardwalk and the restrooms. Public access to Old Mill Park will not be disrupted.”

For questions or concerns, please reach out to the Fulton County Department of Public Works at 404-730-7400.

