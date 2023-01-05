Positively Georgia
Roswell Police searching for 75-year-old man with dementia

Ciro Morales
Ciro Morales(Roswell Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Roswell Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 75-year-old man diagnosed with dementia.

Officials say Ciro Morales was last seen on a doorbell camera walking away from his home near Etris Road and Cox Road on Wednesday just before 1 p.m. His intended destination is unknown.

Morales was last seen on doorbell camera walking away from his home near Etris Rd. and Cox Rd. on Jan. 4 just before 1 p.m.(Roswell Police Department)

Morales is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-4-inches tall and approximately 150lbs with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a purple long-sleeve shirt, light-washed colored blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Ciro Morales’ whereabouts should call 911 or the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

