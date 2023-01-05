Roswell Police searching for 75-year-old man with dementia
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Roswell Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 75-year-old man diagnosed with dementia.
Officials say Ciro Morales was last seen on a doorbell camera walking away from his home near Etris Road and Cox Road on Wednesday just before 1 p.m. His intended destination is unknown.
Morales is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-4-inches tall and approximately 150lbs with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a purple long-sleeve shirt, light-washed colored blue jeans, and white shoes.
Anyone with information on Ciro Morales’ whereabouts should call 911 or the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.