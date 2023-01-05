Saying No could help protect your mental health

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Just two letters and one syllable, but the word “No” packs plenty of punch.

The word has power that could help redefine our priorities and set boundaries in the new year.

Paige Santmyer, a licensed therapist in Roswell tells Atlanta News First, “If you’re saying yes to everything, you’re pretending you don’t have needs and wants and it’s an imbalanced relationship if you’re always doing for everybody else, then when are you ever important.”

Santmyer says we don’t often take time to tune into ourselves or listen to our bodies and we forget to say no.

She says the new year could be a good time to list our priorities and what’s really important to us.

“What can you change? Can you say no to the boss? Can you put some limits on socializing with co-workers to put your family in there a little more? " Santmyer says.

She admits saying it is a really difficult thing, “It feels really uncomfortable because it’s vulnerable and it risks rejection or judgment or disappointment all these things that we think are awful and earth-shattering, but they aren’t.

One thing we need to remember is we aren’t responsible for other people’s reactions, we’re responsible for taking care of ourselves,” Santmyer says.

“Remember the oxygen mask on an airplane, you have to put yours on first in order to properly take care of everybody around you. So if we aren’t taking care of ourselves and setting healthy boundaries and doing self-care, we aren’t going to have the energy or the time or interest because we’ll be burned out,” Santmyer tells Atlanta News First.

A few examples of how to work no into your response include, “Saying I really appreciate the opportunity, but I can’t right now or I hear what you need but I can’t help you or compromise. I can’t do all of that, but I can do this part of it,” says Santmyer.

