39-year-old Lithonia man pleads guilty to soliciting sex with a minor charges

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were seized, and narcotics and gang paraphernalia were recovered.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 39-year-old Lithonia man pleaded guilty to soliciting sex with an underage girl charges, Attorney General Chris Carr announced o Friday afternoon.

According to officials, Shane Bean was indicted in Fulton County court in January of 2022 after allegations made against him by nine other defendants.

“This case started with the rescue of an underage victim, and now one of the men who purchased her for sex will spend time in prison for his illegal actions,” said Carr. “With our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, we are working each day to protect our most vulnerable by pursuing both buyers and sellers alike. We are proud of this latest conviction, and we will continue fighting to ensure that all those who engaged in the trafficking of this young woman are held accountable for their actions.”

