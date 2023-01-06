39-year-old Lithonia man pleads guilty to soliciting sex with a minor charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 39-year-old Lithonia man pleaded guilty to soliciting sex with an underage girl charges, Attorney General Chris Carr announced o Friday afternoon.

According to officials, Shane Bean was indicted in Fulton County court in January of 2022 after allegations made against him by nine other defendants.

“This case started with the rescue of an underage victim, and now one of the men who purchased her for sex will spend time in prison for his illegal actions,” said Carr. “With our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, we are working each day to protect our most vulnerable by pursuing both buyers and sellers alike. We are proud of this latest conviction, and we will continue fighting to ensure that all those who engaged in the trafficking of this young woman are held accountable for their actions.”

