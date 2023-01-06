Busted pipes lead to broken elevators, other issues at Midtown high-rise

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents of the Icon Midtown apartments tell Atlanta News First their elevators have been broken for weeks.

At the end of December Atlanta experienced extremely low temperatures which led to busted pipes across the metro area, including at the Icon Midtown.

Multiple Icon residents report that the flooding caused the majority of the building’s elevators to stop working.

“Thankfully I only live on the 16th floor but walking 16 flights alone, or with my baby, is definitely not pleasant,” a resident told Atlanta News First.

The building is 39 stories tall. Residents say with only a single elevator in use, people are starting to leave trash and pet feces in hallways, stairways, and balconies.

“My house smells of trash when you open the door. It’s disgusting. They’re asking residents to bring the trash down, but we have one crowded elevator,” a resident said.

Another resident told Atlanta News First he is now trying to break his lease and move out.

Units at The Icon Midtown cost thousands of dollars per month to rent.

Atlanta News First reached out to the apartment complex Thursday for comment, and their management company, The Related Group. We have not heard back from either party.

