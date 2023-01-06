Positively Georgia
CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP: Arrivals begin in Los Angeles for football championship game

SoFi Stadium is decorated Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, with the CFP logo ahead of the CFP national...
SoFi Stadium is decorated Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, with the CFP logo ahead of the CFP national championship game in Inglewood, Calif. Georgia faces TCU Monday for the title. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Dogs are meeting on Monday in a battle for the college football national championship at SoFi Stadium just outside Los Angeles, California.

Many fans and both teams are arriving in California today. Atlanta News First has a full crew of reporters, anchors and photojournalists on the ground to cover everything related to the team.

CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP: UGA players, fans head to Los Angeles
CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP: UGA fans brave chaos on the way to LA

