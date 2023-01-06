CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP: Fans begin arriving in LA for national championship game

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The countdown is on for college football’s most important game of the season.

The University of Georgia will take on Texas Christian University Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The Dawgs are looking to go back-to-back after winning the national championship game last year.

The last time TCU won was in 1938.

Atlanta News First ran into some serious UGA fans today as they arrived in Los Angeles.

