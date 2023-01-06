Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP: Fans begin arriving in LA for national championship game

TCU VS UGA
TCU VS UGA(MGN Online)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The countdown is on for college football’s most important game of the season.

The University of Georgia will take on Texas Christian University Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The Dawgs are looking to go back-to-back after winning the national championship game last year.

The last time TCU won was in 1938.

Atlanta News First ran into some serious UGA fans today as they arrived in Los Angeles.

Fans arriving in Los Angeles for CFP national championship

Atlanta News First has sent a team of reporters, anchors and photojournalists to the championship game. We also have crews covering the festivities surrounding the game right here in metro Atlanta. On Friday, catch our special “Chasing the Championship” show at 7:30 p.m.

READ ALL CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP STORIES

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) reacts to an Ohio State touchdown during the first...
Georgia’s proud defense looking to bounce back against TCU
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart holds the George P. Crumbley Trophy after the Peach Bowl NCAA...
UGA fans traveling to Championship met with sticker shock
Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith (11) runs for the end zone for a touchdown against Ohio State...
PEACH BOWL: Georgia Bulldogs beat Ohio Buckeyes in Playoff Semifinal