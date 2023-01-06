Positively Georgia
CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP: A look at the historic Randy’s Donuts in California

By Natasha Pollard
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As the UGA Bulldogs and TCU Horned Dogs prepare to face off on Monday, the Atlanta News First crew is out in Los Angeles visiting some of LA’s historical spots.

Randy’s Donuts has been in business since 1952 in Inglewood, Ca. and has been featured in movies like Iron Man 2, Arrested Development and many others.

The donut shop has a large donut that sits on top of the building with the company’s logo. There is a variety of donuts to choose from like chocolate old-fashioned, glazed and powdered sugar donuts. Also during the championship weekend, you can get one of their championship 23 football donuts.

Randy’s Donuts is open 24 hours with two locations in California.

