Cobb County man sentenced to 20 years for armed robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County man has been sentenced to 20 years in connection with a 2018 armed robbery.

Romero Lindley robbed a Marietta apartment with three other men Jun. 5, 2018. Investigators arrested Lindley on after and confirmed his involvement through DNA testing.

One victim testified that Lindley “put a gun to [his] forehead and took the necklace right off [his] neck.”

Lindley was found guilty of armed robbery and criminal attempt to commit a felony and has been sentenced to 20 years, serving 12 in custody.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.