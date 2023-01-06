Cobb County man sentenced to 20 years for armed robbery
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County man has been sentenced to 20 years in connection with a 2018 armed robbery.
Romero Lindley robbed a Marietta apartment with three other men Jun. 5, 2018. Investigators arrested Lindley on after and confirmed his involvement through DNA testing.
One victim testified that Lindley “put a gun to [his] forehead and took the necklace right off [his] neck.”
Lindley was found guilty of armed robbery and criminal attempt to commit a felony and has been sentenced to 20 years, serving 12 in custody.
